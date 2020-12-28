Breonna Taylor Statue Smashed To Pieces Just Two Weeks After It’s Installed
A bust of the late Breonna Taylor has been vandalised just two weeks after it was installed in Oakland, California.
The statue was erected as a way to remember Taylor, who was shot by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March this year when officers forced entry into her apartment during a drug dealing investigation, though no drugs were found.
Below the bust of the late 26-year-old was a message that read, ‘Say Her Name Breonna Taylor’. The destruction of the statue is thought to have taken place on Saturday, December 26, with police now on the hunt for the culprits.
The man who created the memorial, Leo Carson, has since created a GoFundMe page to raise money to have the memorial fixed.
Carson wrote on the fundraiser’s page: ‘After spending months creating this artwork it was incredible to see the community and neighbors taking photos and enjoying it. Now I am devastated and enraged to see it in pieces. This was an act of racist aggression and we need to show them we will not stand for it.’
He continued:
Several people have reached out asking about how they can help with the repairs. The best way to prevent further damage would be to rebuild her in bronze. As an unemployed server this isn’t something I can afford to do on my own.
The bronze casting process will take months to complete and the base will also have to be reconstructed to support the additional weight.
He added that any funds raised that go over the cost of rebuilding the bust will be donated to Breonna Taylor’s family. At the time of writing, more than $5,500 has been raised so far, exceeding Carson’s target of $5,000.
In September it was reported the Taylor family would be receiving $12 million as a settlement for Breonna’s wrongful death lawsuit.
Mayor Greg Fischer officially announced the settlement on Tuesday, September 15, in a joint press conference with Taylor’s family and local activists.
Soon after the settlement, Brett Hankinson, one of the officers involved in the raid that took place at Taylor’s home, was indicted on three counts of of first-degree wanton endangerment. Under Kentucky law, someone is guilty of wanton endangerment if they commit an act that shows ‘an extreme indifference to the value of human life’.
