Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Has Criminal Charges Against Him Permanently Drop

CBS/Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Charges against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend connected to the night of her fatal shooting have been permanently dropped.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot dead on March 13, 2020, as part of a ‘no-knock raid’ in which no drugs were found by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Advert 10

After officers burst through their home at around 1am, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh out of fears he was facing down a dangerous intruder.

PA Images

Following the incident, charges against Walker were initially dismissed without prejudice in May – however, Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine had called for more investigation into whether he should be recharged, saying while it was conceivable Walker didn’t hear the police, they would have announced themselves.

Now, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charges Monday ‘with prejudice’ – the key difference being that Walker cannot be charged with the same charges related to the shooting.

Advert 10

Mattingly earlier said it would be difficult to get 12 jurors to unanimously agree that Walker knowingly shot at a police officer. ‘You could probably sell that. And there are some good attorneys that he has. He’s got one of the best in Louisville that’s very good at finding loopholes and finding little things that he can spin,’ he said, as per the Courier Journal.

PA Images

He added, ‘And I could see how the Commonwealth [attorney] would look at that and go… I’m not sure we could get it yet.’

In a court filing, prosecutors wrote that investigations ‘into this matter have concluded and no new information relevant to the charges against [Walker] in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth’s attention’, as per CBS News.

Advert 10

Walker’s attorney Steve Romines recently said, ‘After the worst year of his life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defence.’

PA Images

He added, ‘He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they’ve caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens.’

Only one officer has been charged in connection to Taylor’s death, with Brett Hankison facing three counts of felony wanton endangerment. The ex-detective was fired last year, and pleaded guilty to the charges in September. He could be sentenced to five years in prison for each count.

Advert 10

Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes, who were also involved in the shooting, were fired from the police department earlier in January.