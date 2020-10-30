Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Sued By Police Officer Involved In Her Death

Breonna Taylor/Facebook/Louisville Metro Police Department

One of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor is suing Taylor’s boyfriend for shooting him.

On March 13 of this year, Louisville police used a battering ram to break into the home of 26-year-old Taylor after being issued a search warrant.

Following a confrontation between Taylor and the officers, police opened fire at the young woman and fatally shot her.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, 27, reportedly opened fire the officers first and claims they failed to announce themselves when entering the home – something officers have since disputed and claim they did identify themselves prior to entry.

Now, Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers at Taylor’s home that night, is suing Walker for shooting him.

The lawsuit brought by Mattingly claims he has experienced ‘severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress’ due to Walker’s actions back in March, reported CBS News.

Part of the lawsuit read, ‘Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality.’

Walker was initially arrested and charged for attempted murder following the altercation, but the charges against him were later dropped.

Prior to Mattingly’s lawcuit, according to ABC News, last month 27-year-old Walker filed his own lawsuit suing the city of Louisville and its officers for immunity against his actions under the Kentucky ‘stand your ground’ law.

The defintion of the ‘stand your ground’ law given by National Conference of State Legislation reads, ‘individuals have the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against an intruder in their home. This principle has been codified and expanded by state legislatures.’

With this in mind, Walker’s lawyer Steve Romines has dubbed Mattingly’s lawsuit as ‘baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny’.

He added:

Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home. Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them.

Last month Taylor’s family received a $12 million payout from the city.