Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Suing Louisville Metro Police For Violating His Rights On Night Of Raid

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, has filed a federal lawsuit against police for violating his constitutional rights on the night officers broke into Taylor’s home.

Walker filed the lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the officers involved in the no-knock raid on Friday, March 12, the day before the one-year anniversary of Taylor’s death.

Officers broke down the door of Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020, prompting Walker to think they were being targeted by intruders. He fired one shot, hitting an officer in the leg, and police responded with gunfire which ultimately killed Taylor.

PA Images

In the new lawsuit, cited by CNN, Walker is seeking damages for violations of his constitutional rights. His lawyers claim that LMPD officers violated Walker’s Fourth Amendment rights, which regards the right of people to be secure in their home.

According to Cornell Law, the Amendment states: ‘The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.’

The lawsuit alleges that the warrant police had on the night of Taylor’s death was based on fabricated assertions; the raid was unnecessarily conducted in the middle of the night; the officers did not announce they were police; and the officers responded with excessive force.

Breonna Taylor/Twitter

It further claims the officers involved in the raid did not coordinate with Louisville Metro Police SWAT team, which is said to typically handle no-knock raids.

The officers involved in the raid claim they repeatedly knocked and announced themselves before breaking down Taylor’s front door with a battering ram.

As well as addressing the officers involved, the lawsuit also takes broader issue with the LMPD, claiming it routinely permits officers to execute late night search warrants ‘regardless of circumstances.’ It argues that the warrants ‘predictably [lead] to dangerous situations in which the targets of searches mistake police for intruders.’

PA Images

Cliff Sloan, one of Walker’s lawyers, told CNN the team is ‘seeking to ensure that there is justice and accountability for the tragic and unjustified police assault on Kenneth Walker and killing of Breonna Taylor in her home in the middle of the night.’

The Louisville Metro Council banned no-knock search warrants as they unanimously passed ‘Breonna’s Law’ last June, though none of the officers involved in the raid have been directly charged with Taylor’s death.

