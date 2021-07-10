Breonna Taylor’s Family Sue Police For ‘Withholding’ Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Shooting
The family of Breonna Taylor is suing the Louisville Metro Police Department for allegedly withholding bodycam footage taken during the night of her death.
Taylor, 26, was fatally shot by police officers in her Louisville, Kentucky home during a botched raid in March 2020. Her death sparked protests across the US, and also saw Louisville passed Breonna’s Law, enforcing a ban on no-knock warrants.
On Wednesday, July 7, an attorney representing her family has filed a lawsuit claiming that the police department could have provided members of the public with ‘misinformation’ about the existence of bodycam footage taken before and after the botched raid.
This lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, alleges that officers are withholding public records that would otherwise show whether or not there is additional body camera footage, potentially providing more information about the events which unfolded that night.
Previously, Louisville Metro police officers have denied the existence of such footage, claiming that officers had either not been wearing bodycams or had switched them off. Authorities have previously released police body camera footage from the scene in the aftermath of the shooting.
However, as per this lawsuit, which has been obtained by ABC News, several police officers involved in the fatal raid had Axon body cameras complete with upgraded systems built to signal nearby cameras to automatically record whenever a police vehicle’s light bar was activated.
Th suit claims that ‘most of the vehicles’ that night had light bars activated, including ‘at least one of the responding LMPD members’ involved in the raid. Furthermore, ‘dozens of other LMPD members’ who responded to the scene came with police vehicles had light bars that had been activated at some point.
According to the suit:
Simply put, it would have been difficult for most of the LMPD members with body cameras … to not have had their Axon body cameras activated at one point or another.
Even those who may have left cameras in vehicles or other locations should have been activated to an event mode from a buffering mode, so long as the camera was within range of Signal unit.
Going forward, the Taylor family’s attorney, Sam Aguiar, is requesting that the police department be ordered to release body cam information in accordance with Kentucky’s Open Records Act, telling ABC News, The public has a right to the records’.
