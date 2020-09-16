Breonna Taylor's Family To Receive $12 Million Payout In Settlement Breonna Taylor/Facebook/PA Images

Breonna Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement following their wrongful death lawsuit.

According to their attorney Benjamin Crump, the payout from the city of Louisville, Kentucky, is thought to be one of the largest of its kind in history, with police misconduct complaints rarely yielding large returns for victims.

Mayor Greg Fischer officially announced the settlement on Tuesday, September 15, in a joint press conference with Taylor’s family and local activists.

Breonna Taylor's Death Reminds Us Black Women Need Justice Too

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, was shot dead on March 13 after narcotics detectives knocked down her door and shot her eight times as part of a ‘no-knock’ raid, though no drugs were found.

As per Reuters, Fischer told reporters, ‘Breonna was loved. I cannot begin to imagine Ms. Palmer’s pain, and I am deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna’s death. My administration is not waiting to move ahead with needed reforms to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again.’

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, also said:

As significant as today is, it is only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna. It’s time to move forward with the criminal charges, because she deserves that and much more.

Only one officer involved in the raid, ex-Detective Brett Hankison, has been fired. While the settlement is large, it attributes no wrongdoing to the city nor police and also prevents Taylor’s family from suing further in future.

However, the settlement does includes a number of police reforms intended to strengthen community ties and transparency within the department, with commanders now required to approve search warrants before they’re put before a judge.

Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Lawsuit PA Images

No charges have been brought against Hankison, Sgt. John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove at the time of writing. However, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to bring the case before the grand jury later this week, with the FBI also conducting a separate investigation.

Tamika Mallory, the co-founder of activist group Until Freedom, added, ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor. And if there ain’t going to be no justice, there ain’t going to be no peace. A settlement is restitution, but it’s not arresting the cops.’

Sam Aguilar, another attorney for Taylor’s family, earlier told CNN, ‘The city’s response in this case has been delayed and it’s been frustrating, but the fact that they’ve been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point.’

In 2016, Tamir Rice’s family was awarded a $6 million settlement after he was shot and killed by Cleveland police.