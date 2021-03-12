Breonna Taylor’s Mother Tells Good Morning Britain She Feels ‘Let Down And Used’ By Biden

ITV/GoFundMe

Breonna Taylor’s mother has said the family feels ‘used’ by President Joe Biden, as she pleads for justice one year on from her daughter’s death.

Taylor was shot by a police officer in her home on the night of March 13, 2020. Her death has sparked international outrage; however, none of the three police officers involved have been charged with her death.

Yesterday, Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer penned an open letter to Biden, writing that for many Americans, a vote for him had been a vote for ‘Breonna, Jacob Blake, Casey Goodson and so many others who have been failed repeatedly by the criminal justice system under the current administration.’

‘[Breonna’s] murder sparked protests across America and inspired activists to demand accountability in policing across the nation. So far, we have seen none,’ Palmer wrote.

In an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Palmer said she feels let down and used by Biden. During his presidential campaign, Biden vowed to ‘root out the racial disparities’ in the US justice system and re-establish a police oversight committee.

‘It’s one year later and we’re still asking for the system to do the right thing. For justice. I’ve never seen something so black and white be so hard, nobody is willing to stand up and do what’s right, or be the first person to do the right thing. The disregard for black lives is insane,’ Palmer said.

‘You can’t use us like that. You can’t use people like that to get in that position. And the world knows that we’re all tired. We’re exhausted, and we’re tired of fighting for what’s right,’ she added.

PA Images

Also in her letter to Biden, Palmer laid out a list of actions for the president to enact. These suggestions include appointing people to the Department of Justice who have a proven record of holding police accountable and reopening police brutality cases that were not completed under Barack Obama’s presidency.

Also this week, a judge permanently closed a case against Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was present at the time of her death.

Walker had fired a warning shot from inside the couple’s home shortly before police killed Taylor as he believed they were attackers trying to break into the apartment.

While charges of attempted murder of a police officer against Walker had been dropped last May, prosecutors had warned that they could revive the case if new evidence emerged.

On Monday, a Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge ordered for the case to be permanently closed.

In a statement to CBS after the ruling, Walker’s lawyer, Steve Romines, said prosecutors had ‘finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defence.’

‘He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they’ve caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens,’ Romines said.