Breonna Taylor’s Mum Says Daughter ‘Deserves Justice’ One Year After Police Killing

PA Images/Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Breonna Taylor’s mum, Tamika Palmer, has said her daughter ‘deserves justice’ as the one-year anniversary of her death approaches.

Breonna was shot dead at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, at the age of 26 after police officers broke down her door while carrying out a ‘no-knock’ warrant.

Advert 10

Her death was protested in Black Lives Matter marches across the globe, with activists calling for police reform and for those responsible to be held accountable. None of the police officers involved were charged for the killing, and while two were dismissed from their jobs, one officer is still on the force.

PA Images

With the anniversary of Breonna’s death on March 13, Tamika opened up about the loss of her daughter in an interview with NBC Nightly News, saying: ‘Breonna was just full of life, she just didn’t deserve it.’

Tamika explained how the public’s involvement in the fight for justice has helped motivate her through the months, Sky Newsreports, explaining there were ‘plenty of times’ when she didn’t want to get up, but then she would look at her phone or at the TV and realise that activists were out there fighting for her daughter.

Advert 10

She said: ‘They’re there before you. So how do you not show up?’

Tamika stressed that Breonna ‘definitely deserves justice,’ though noted ‘there’s so many people that deserve justice.’

PA Images

When police broke into Breonna’s apartment last March, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker thought someone was breaking in and fired a single shot in self-defence, hitting one officer in the leg.

Advert 10

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in September the police officers’ gunshots were justified because Walker fired at the officers first. Walker argued that the officers never announced themselves, but he was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

On Monday, March 8, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning Walker cannot be recharged. Speaking to Today about the turn of events, Tamika said the dismissal of the charges was ‘long overdue.’

She told the publication she was ‘eternally grateful’ for those who have honoured her daughter’s memory in the months since her passing, explaining that ‘so many people who never even met her, but they learned of her and they — they came to stand for her because what happened to her wasn’t right.’

Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Advert 10

Tamika added: ‘I could never say thank you enough.’

In the wake of Breonna’s death, the Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed Breonna’s Law, banning the no-knock warrants that give police the authority to enter a home without announcing themselves.

Tamika and her family also reached a $12 million settlement with the city of Louisville in September 2020, but she plans to continue her fight to see someone held accountable for her daughter’s death, explaining: ‘I’ve always felt like I’ve had one job: It was to protect my kids. And so, how do you not continue to fight?’

A federal investigation into Taylor’s death remains ongoing.

Advert 10