Brett Hankison, Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death, Fired From Louisville Metro Police Department

Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death, has been fired from the police force.

Just after midnight on March 13 this year, Louisville police used a battering ram to break into the home of 26-year-old black woman and emergency room technician Breonna Taylor.

Hankison and two other officers had been carrying out a no-knock search warrant at Breonna’s home – a judge-approved search warrant that allows police to enter a residence without prior permission – as part of a drugs investigation. Officers broke down the door using a battering ram. Breonna’s boyfriend is said to have fired at officers, and Breonna was shot eight times in the ensuing gunfire from officers. No drugs were found.

Breonna Taylor

Mayor Greg Fischer announced today, June 19, more than three months since the incident, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) were ‘initiating termination’ of officer Brett Hankison, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. Hankison was one of three officers to fire shots into Breonna’s apartment. The other two officers are reported to have been placed on administrative reassignment.

In a letter to Hankison explaining the charges against him, the department’s interim chief Robert Schroeder wrote:

I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. […] I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. The result of your action seriously impedes the Department’s goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible. I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Your conduct demands your termination.

Schroeder also accused Hankison of ‘blindly’ firing 10 rounds into Breonna’s apartment.

At today’s press conference, Mayor Fischer failed to give further comment on both his and Schroeder’s decision due to legal reasons, stating: ‘Both the chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this decision.’

Breonna Taylor

As well as being investigated for Breonna’s death, Hankison has been accused of sexual assault in 2018 and 2019 by two women; a department spokesperson said they are looking into the allegations.

Following her death, a new legislation in Louisville, named Breonna’s Law, has been passed that will ban police from forcibly entering a residence without first announcing their presence, even if they have obtained a warrant.

Breonna Taylor

Passed unanimously by a 26-member council last week, this new order also means officers will now be required to wear body cameras when serving warrants, turning the cameras on five minutes before the start of such operations.

Breonna’s family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming charges of battery, wrongful death, excessive force, negligence and gross negligence.