Brexit Deal Overwhelmingly Backed By MPs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal has been backed by an overwhelming number of MPs in the House of Commons.

A total of 521 MPs voted in favour of the trade deal, which covers £660 billion worth of trade, as opposed to 73 who voted against it.

The deal will now be passed onto the House of Lords, where it will be reviewed by peers.

‘The central purpose of this bill is to accomplish something that the British people always knew in their hearts could be done but which we were continually told was impossible,’ Johnson told MPs earlier today, as per Sky.

‘We were told we could not have our cake and eat it… namely that we could trade and cooperate with our European neighbours on the closest terms of friendship and goodwill, whilst retaining sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny.’

