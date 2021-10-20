Brian Laundrie: ‘Articles’ Belonging To The Fugitive Have Been Found In Florida Park

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/@WFLAAllyson/Twitter

‘Articles’ believed to belong to missing Brian Laundrie have reportedly been uncovered in a Florida park.

The unspecified items were reportedly discovered on a trail known to have been frequented by Laundrie at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where authorities have been searching.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office is understood to have since been called to the site, which is located right by the Carlton Reserve.

As reported by the New York Post, lawyer Steven Bertolino said:

Chris and Roberta went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and (North Port Police Department) were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning.

Bertolino continued: ‘After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough search of that area.’

Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park reopened to the public Tuesday, October 19, after being closed for a number of weeks so that investigators could search for Laundrie, NBC2 reports.

The 23-year-old, who was first reported missing by his family on September 17, has still yet to be located. Law enforcement is now carrying out a more thorough search of the surrounding area.

As shown in a video report from WFLA, a tent has apparently been erected at the park.

Fox News has reported that Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, went to the park on the morning of Wednesday, October 20.

Chris Laundrie was reportedly seen ‘continually moving in and out of areas of the bush’, and holding a ‘white bag and a dark-coloured object’ after having walked through a clearing. It’s also reported the Laundries were seen putting the unknown item into a bag before handing it over to an officer.

Officers have issued a federal warrant for Laundrie’s arrest on a ‘use of unauthorised devices’ charge.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)