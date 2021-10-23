unilad
Brian Laundrie’s ‘Cause Of Death Not Determined’

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Oct 2021 09:50
Brian Laundrie’s cause of death remains undetermined after an autopsy was carried out on the remains of the 23-year-old. 

The autopsy took place following the discovery of skeletal remains in a park in Florida this week, after Laundrie’s fiancé, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming.

Laundrie had been missing for more than a month after he returned home alone from travelling with Petito and told his parents he was going on a hike.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 21, the FBI said Laundrie’s body had been found ‘at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creed Environmental Park’ and was identified through dental records. His remains were discovered close to where a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie had recently been found.

The details of Laundrie’s death remain a mystery after the autopsy on Friday failed to identify a cause of death. His bones are now set to be sent to an anthropologist for further analysis.

In a statement to the New York Post, Laundrie family lawyer Steve Bertolino said: ‘No manner or cause of death was determined, and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation.’

The area where Laundrie’s remains were found has been described as a swampy area which was recently underwater, and is home to alligators and wild pigs.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters officials had been working under ‘treacherous conditions’ in the park, saying: ‘It’s not like you’re searching a house or a car. These areas are huge and they are covered by water.’

Speaking to WPBF News, per the Post, Dr. Heather Walsh-Haney explained forensic anthropologists are ‘called upon when the environment has ravaged or removed the soft tissue. Soft tissue markers that the forensic pathologist would use.’

The Laundrie family lawyer said the 23-year-old’s parents had been informed about the discovery of the remains, but the family has so far made no further comments. Bertolino also said the family were hoping for more answers from police regarding the details of Laundrie’s death.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

