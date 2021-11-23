Brian Laundrie: Cause Of Death Revealed By Family Attorney
Brian Laundrie’s cause of death has been revealed by his family attorney.
Steve Bertolini, an attorney for Laundrie’s family, confirmed his parents had been informed of the cause of death.
Laundrie’s remains were discovered last month in the Carlton Nature Reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, more than a month after he was reported missing following the disappearance of his partner, Gabby Petito, during the pair’s cross country trip.
According to Bertolini, Laundrie’s death has been determined as suicide.
He said:
Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.
Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.
Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming in September, with Laundrie named as a person of interest in her death.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito, Now