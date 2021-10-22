Brian Laundrie: Ex-Police Chief Questions Parents Involvement In Search After Discovery Of Remains

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/ABC7

A former New York police chief has said the chain of events leading up to the discovery of Brian Laundrie ‘don’t add up’, as he questioned the role of Laundrie’s parents in the search.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said he was sceptical of claims that Laundrie’s parents had happened upon items belonging to their son shortly after joining the search in the Myakkahatchee Creek National Park, and speculated that Laundrie’s parents may have known more about their son’s whereabouts than they had previously let on.

‘There are just too many strange turns that Chris and Roberta Laundrie haven’t been involved in it to not believe that something is amiss here,’ Boyce told WABC-TV. ‘The day the park reopens, they go into this specific area… they go to this exact spot and they find the backpack and they identify the backpack from what I understand and the notebook in this particular area, so it’s quite strange.’

Boyce – who made the comments shortly before medical examiners confirmed the human remains discovered at a Florida reserve earlier this week were those of Laundrie – went on to suggest that he thought the 23-year-old’s parents may have been tipped off as to the location of their son, saying ‘for them to go to that exact location, it’s very, very strange, in that big park… did they know more, were they holding back? That will be determined in the next couple days I think’.

An attorney for the Laundrie family said their presence at the search when Laundrie’s remains were discovered was ‘happenstance’, with a spokesperson for the local Sheriff’s office telling CNN that law enforcement had been conducting the search in ‘very, very difficult conditions’, with much of the area having previously been underwater and infested with snakes and alligators.

The timeline of the discovery has been called into question by many of those who have been following the case on social media, with many accusing the Laundries of having ‘hidden’ their son from the authorities during the search for his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who was found dead by strangulation in Wyoming last month.