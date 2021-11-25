unilad
Brian Laundrie: FBI Questioned For Not Warning Public Fugitive Was Armed

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Nov 2021 07:38
Brian Laundrie: FBI Questioned For Not Warning Public Fugitive Was ArmedMoab Police Department/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Following the release of Brian Laundrie’s cause of death, questions have been raised over why the FBI didn’t warn the public he was armed. 

Law enforcement had been searching for Laundrie following the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, whose body was earlier found in Wyoming, where the couple had earlier been travelling on a cross-country trip. Laundrie returned home alone and disappeared shortly after on September 14. His remains were later found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Earlier this week, the Laundrie family’s attorney revealed that his death had been determined as a suicide by gunshot wound to the head.

‘Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,’ Steve Bertolino earlier said.

As the manhunt ensued, which involved local police, the FBI and Dog the Bounty Hunter, there had been no indication of Laundrie being armed.

Bertolino has since told the MailOnline that one of the family’s guns was also missing when Laundrie disappeared, but investigators kept it secret from the public to avoid anyone panicking. While unable to confirm the exact make and model, the family knew it was a pistol.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

‘I don’t know if [law enforcement] would mention that at the beginning – they found a body, they found possessions, that was it,’ the attorney said.

Police had previously searched the Florida reserve in which Laundrie was found, however it was earlier underwater, and it’s unclear how long his remains were submerged. Many believe the gun is still somewhere in the park, either having been washed away or buried under mud.

Peter Massey, program coordinator of the Forensic Studies and Justice program at the University of South Florida, said, ‘If they are saying gunshot wound to the head and suicide, and we don’t have a firearm at that scene, we have a big issue… we have to account for this firearm.’

