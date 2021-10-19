Brian Laundrie: Internet Sleuth Notices ‘Weird’ Detail In Missing Fugitive’s Pinterest Account

Moab Police Department/@gabspetito/Instagram

An internet sleuth from Minnesota has spotted a ‘weird’ detail about missing Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest account.

Blogger Shaynah Dodge has been keeping a close eye on Laundrie’s case, with the missing Florida man last seen by his parents on September 14th. That morning, he had reportedly told his family of his plans to set off on a solitary hike in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve.

Advert 10

The 23-year-old was first reported missing on September 17, less than a week after his 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing by her parents. On September 21, authorities confirmed Gabby’s remains had been found in Teton County, Wyoming.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

The search for Laundrie has since garnered widespread interest, with various amateur sleuths having shared their theories as to his currently unknown whereabouts.

Dodge is among those following the case from home with keen interest, and has recently spotted something unusual about his Pinterest account.

Advert 10

According to screenshots first obtained from Dodge’s Instagram story by 7News, Dodge recently wrote that she had posted on her stories about Laundrie’s Pinterest account three weeks back, at which point he was following 145 people.

Sharing new screengrabs of Laundrie’s account, Dodge continued:

Tonight I was scrolling some of his pins on his account and I noticed this… He now follows 146 people. That’s weird right? Like of course his follow count went up as people have flocked to his pages but how did who he follows go up within the past three weeks. Can bot pages make you follow them?

@shaynahdodge/Instagram

Advert 10

@shaynahdodge/Instagram

Dodge went on to assert that she was confident she was looking at Laundrie’s actual Pinterest account noting that she could see he had previously shared boards with Petito as well as with her mother, Nichole Schmidt.

‘Someone could have had a private page and changed their settings?’ Dodge suggested, adding that she was ‘not sure, but seriously, I cannot stand this guy on the run. I’m so fed up with this. Everything in this case feels so cryptic’.

Laundrie has been charged with fraudulently using Petito’s bank card, with a warrant having been issued for his arrest. Although Laundrie has not been named as a suspect in connection with Petito’s death, he has been named as a person of interest in her case.

Advert 10

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)