Brian Laundrie: Manhunt For Fugitive Has Helped Uncover At Least Five Bodies

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/Justice for Kylen and Crystal/Facebook

At least five bodies have been discovered as police continue to search for Brian Laundrie, who disappeared after his fiancé Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the case of Petito’s homicide and is currently wanted for the use of an ‘unauthorized access device’ related to his activities in the wake of Petito’s death.

Local and federal investigators have spent weeks searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida, which spans nearly 25,000 acres, and while he is yet to be found, the efforts in looking for him have resulted in the discovery of numerous other bodies in varying states.

bizarre_design_/Instagram

One such discovery was that of 33-year-old Josue Calderon, who was found in Yadkin Valley Overlook in North Carolina after rumours claimed Laundrie was hiding out there, the New York Post reports. Investigators have said Calderon was stabbed to death, and said there was ‘no evidence to connect’ Calderon’s case to that of Laundrie’s.

However, interest in Laundrie’s case has been credited for tips leading to the discovery of the body of Robert Lowery; a father who went missing in Texas. Lowery was ruled to have taken his own life, with his body discovered close to where Petito was found dead on September 17.

Other discoveries were made in areas where Petito had travelled with Laundrie during their cross-country trip, the most recent being the discovery of 55-year-old Sara Bayard off a highway in El Paso County, Colorado. Bayard was reported missing on the same day Petito checked in on Instagram at nearby Monument Rocks.

Authorities have also found a body, which has not yet been identified, in California’s Yucca Valley desert, where police were searching for missing New Jersey chef Lauren ‘El’ Cho. Cho went missing on June 28, months before Petito was reported missing, but her case received renewed interest after it was compared to Petito’s.

The discovery of a body near a rubbish bin in Mobile, Alabama, on September 20 sparked rumours it could be Laundrie, however police have since confirmed it was that of a homeless man and was not connected to the case.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, a couple found dead in Utah in August, briefly had their deaths linked to Petito and Laundrie as they were in Moab at the same time, though Grand County Sheriff Steven White later insisted the cases were not linked.