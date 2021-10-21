unilad
Brian Laundrie: Medical Examiner Gives Timeframe In Identifying Remains Found In Relation To Disappearance

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Oct 2021 14:03
Brian Laundrie: Medical Examiner Gives Timeframe In Identifying Remains Found In Relation To Disappearance

The Sarasota County medical examiner has given a timeframe as to when remains found during the search for missing Brian Laundrie will be identified.

Partial human remains were uncovered yesterday (Wednesday, October 20) in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, right by where a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered.

The location where the remains and items were found had previously been covered with water, having recently dried out due to weather conditions clearing up. At the time of writing, the remains have not been identified.

Brian Laundrie (Moab State Police)Moab State Police

As per NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, the medical examiner has made the following comments on how long it will take to identify the remains:

With luck it could be a day or two, but it could also be longer.

In an interview for CNN, Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s lawyer, stated that the ‘probability is strong’ that the remains belong to Laundrie.

Laundrie, who has now been missing for more than a month, is considered to be a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.

The couple had been taking a road trip across the US, with Laundrie returning to his family home in Florida without Petito back in early September. Petito’s body was found in Wyoming on September 19.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

