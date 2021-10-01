Brian Laundrie: New Bodycam Footage Reveals Gabby Petito Telling Police Of Assault

Moab City Police Department/@gabspetito/Instagram

Newly-released bodycam footage sees Gabby Petito telling police she had been assaulted by Brian Laundrie before her disappearance and death.

Police are currently on the hunt for Laundrie after he returned home from travelling without Petito and then disappeared. Petito’s body was later discovered in a Wyoming national park.

Prior to Petito being reported missing on September 11, she and Laundrie had an encounter with police that was reported in a witness’s 911 call on August 12.

Alamy

Bodycam footage obtained by Fox News earlier this month showed one officer’s view of the scene, which took place at the entrance of Arches National Park in Utah, but a recording taken by another officer has now revealed more about the altercation.

Speaking to the responding officers, Petito alleged she had been struck by Laundrie during an argument on August 12 before quickly backtracking and claiming she struck first, according to Fox.

Laundrie, who claimed he ‘didn’t have time’ to defend himself against Petito’s allegations, said he’d ‘pushed away’ his fiancé, telling the officer, ‘She gets really worked up, and when she does she swings and she had her cell phone in her hand. So I was just trying to push her away.’

When the officer asked Petito if Laundrie had hit her, the 22-year-old YouTuber apparently tried to take the blame for the incident as she tearfully replied, ‘I guess… I guess, yea. But I hit him first.’

See a clip of the footage below:

Upon being asked to clarify ‘where’ Laundrie struck her, Petito said he grabbed her ‘with his nail’ but ‘didn’t like hit [her] in the face’, adding, ‘He didn’t like punch me in the face or anything.’

She said, ‘Well he like, grabbed me with his nail, and I guess that’s why it looks, I definitely have a cut right here. I can feel it, when I touch it it burns.’

Petito told officers Laundrie ‘got really frustrated’ with her, ‘locked [her] out of the car’ and told her to ‘go take a breather’.

She continued, ‘But I didn’t want to take a breather. And I wanted to get going. We’re out of water.’

The officer asked the 22-year-old if there was ‘something on [her] cheek’, clarifying, ‘Did you get hit on the face?’, to which Petito responded to say she was ‘not sure’ and that she was just trying to get into the car.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

The witness of the altercation told police Laundrie looked like he was trying to steal Petito’s phone, at which point she had scrambled into the car and crawled over him through the driver side door, with Laundrie reportedly having appeared as though he might leave without her.

When asked to clarify whether they ever saw ‘the male strike the female’, the witness responded, ‘I wouldn’t say that. I think I saw maybe a push or a shove, but not a full on punch to a face or anything.’

The witness did, however, say they saw Petito ‘slapping’ Laundrie. Later in the clip, an officer told Laundrie that Petito hadn’t admitted he struck her.

Laundrie is currently wanted on debit card fraud charges and has been named a person of interest in Petito’s homicide.