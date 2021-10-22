Brian Laundrie Notebook Could Unlock Details Of Gabby Petito’s Final Moments, Experts Say
After discovering a notebook near Brian Laundrie’s remains, experts think it could help uncover details of Gabby Petito’s final moments.
Brian Laundrie had been named as a person of interest in the death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, after she went missing during their cross-country road trip. She was later found dead, and her cause of death identified as strangulation.
However, Laundrie went missing from September 14 and his body has since been discovered, alongside a notebook that some believe could reveal more about Petito’s last moments alive.
On October 21, the Denver FBI announced via Twitter that the human remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were those of Brian Laundrie.
Items belonging to the fugitive were also discovered, including a backpack, a notebook and some clothes.
Experts have since said the notebook recovered could offer some insight into Petito’s last moments alive.
Former FBI profiler, Jim Clemente, told CNN:
If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination.
However, it may be difficult to interpret the contents of the notebook, as it was discovered wet. A source said it was ‘possibly salvageable’. ‘They are going to use any potential means to dry that out before opening it. They’ll be very careful with it,’ they said.
Noting the developments in forensic technology, criminal defence attorney and former prosecutor Mark O’Mara thinks the FBI will have ‘some luck’ with the notebook and find ‘great information’ from it.
‘Because even if there is bleeding amongst the ink and the pages, they have done a great job with even much older items that they find,’ he said.
However, identifying more information surrounding Laundrie’s death may be more difficult, as he had to be identified through dental records.
The Laundrie’s family lawyer, Steven Bertolino has asked the public ‘respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
