Brian Laundrie: Police Deny Rumours About DNA Of Human Remains

@bizarre_design_ /Instagram/WFTS

After Brian Laundrie’s body was found after he went missing last month, police have denied new rumours about the DNA of the discovered remains.

Laundrie, 23, had been named as a person of interest in the death of his fiancé Gabby Petito after she went missing during their cross-country road trip, with Laundrie returning from the trip alone. Petito’s body was later found and her cause of death was confirmed to be by strangulation. However, Laundrie also went missing, having last been seen on September 14.

Advert 10

On Tuesday, October 20, in a search of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park authorities found items thought to have belonged to Laundrie and also later skeletal remains.

Dental records confirmed that the remains were that of Laundrie, however, new rumours about the DNA of the uncovered remains have since been denied by police.

Moab State Police

North Port Police took to Twitter to contest the claims that the DNA results from the remains did not match Laundrie’s, The Independent reports.

Advert 10

Responding to ‘a number of inquiries’ which had been made on Tuesday, October 26, about a ‘false report of DNA not matching Brian Laundrie’, the post included an image of the medical examiner’s statement.

It read:

The identity of the remains found at the Carlton Reserve on October 20th was confirmed by comparison to known dental records of Brian Laundrie.

The medical examiner’s report concluded that while ‘no DNA analysis’ had yet been performed on the remains, that once the examination had been completed by the office, samples would then be submitted for testing.

Advert 10

According to investigators, due to the state of the remains found, identification may not be able to take place through DNA testing.

Doubts and concerns over the condition of Laundrie’s body had previously been raised due to its skeletal condition and resulted in a forensic pathologist taking to TikTok to dispel the claims.

At the time of reporting, Wednesday, October 27, Laundrie’s cause of death still remains undetermined.

Advert 10

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s lawyer, has stated that the 23-year-old will be cremated without a funeral and that his parents have asked for privacy at this moment in time.