Brian Laundrie: Police Have Gun ‘In Evidence’ Located In Search Area Of Dog The Bounty Hunter

Police are holding a gun in evidence after it was discovered in an area scoured by Dog the Bounty Hunter during his search for evidence relating to Brian Laundrie.

Dog joined the hunt for Laundrie after he went missing following the disappearance of Gabby Petito, searching Florida’s Fort De Soto Park prior to the discovery of Laundrie’s remains at the Carlton Reserve on October 20.

A few days ago, 35-year-old Christopher Sacco was fishing in the waters off Fort De Soto Park when he reeled in the gun, which was reportedly contained in a plastic bag and had a rock attached to it with red and white string.

Sacco reported the gun to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, after which officers took possession of the weapon and placed it in property and evidence, according to spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office cited by The Tampa Bay Times.

Upon finding the weapon, the fisherman recalled telling his friend: ‘You’ve got be kidding me, I found a gun.’ He continued: ‘He looked at me like, ‘Are you serious,’ I’m like bro, I found a freaking gun.’

The discovery of the gun was confirmed by a WFLA-TV reporter Josh Benson on Tuesday, who confirmed police had it in evidence after he ‘checked in with the man who found’ it.

On Twitter, he wrote: ‘GUN. Checked in with the man who found the gun in #FortDeSoto more than a week ago. Says he only took one pic and turned gun over to Pinellas County authorities. Sheriff’s Office tells me they have it in evidence and there’s been no update just yet.’

Sacco noted there are usually ‘a whole bunch of people’ in the area where he found the gun, but that it was unusually quiet when he made the discovery. ‘What if some little kid found it?’, he questioned.

The deputy who responded to the report reportedly described the situation as ‘a first’, according to Sacco.

Authorities have not offered any indication as to whether the gun is related to the Laundrie case. The weapon has been entered into the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

Prior to the discovery of Laundrie’s remains, his fiancée Petito was found dead in a remote Wyoming national forest, with an autopsy later revealing she had died by manual strangulation.