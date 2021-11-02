unilad
Advert

Brian Laundrie ‘Probably’ Died By Suicide, Florida Sheriff Says

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Nov 2021 08:01
Brian Laundrie ‘Probably' Died By Suicide, Florida Sheriff SaysMoab Police Department/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has stated that Brian Laundrie ‘probably’ died by suicide.

Laundrie’s skeletonised remains were discovered on October 20 in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is connected to the Carlton Reserve, alongside his notebook and backpack.

Advert

The area had previously been covered with four feet of water but had dried out after weather conditions cleared up, leading to the discovery. Laundrie, who was first reported missing on September 14, was identified using his dental records.

Speaking during a panel held at the South County Tiger Bay Club on Friday, October 29, alongside North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, Hoffman stated that Laundrie ‘went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was’.

Police have previously been criticised for believing Laundrie had returned home from the Carlton Reserve, when in fact the surveillance team had confused Laundrie for his mother, Roberta Laundrie.

Advert

In response to this, as per the Sarasota Herald Tribune, Garrison emphasised that it was important to admit that there had been a mistake:

As a leader, what do I do? Do I not tell the public what’s going on, do we conceal it, cover it up?

No, people want open, transparency and honesty from their law enforcement officials. Yes, we made a mistake it was human error but I still stand behind my team.

At the time of writing, Laundrie’s cause of death has not been released. However, it’s understood that his remains have now been sent to a forensic anthropologist for tests, as stated by family attorney Steven Bertolino.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Greta Thunberg Shouts ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A***’ Chant At Protest
News

Greta Thunberg Shouts ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A***’ Chant At Protest

Elliot Page Fans Praise His ‘Genius’ E.T Halloween Costume
Film and TV

Elliot Page Fans Praise His ‘Genius’ E.T Halloween Costume

Mariah Carey Announces New Christmas Single
Music

Mariah Carey Announces New Christmas Single

Boris Johnson Branded A ‘Disgrace’ After Being Spotted ‘Asleep With No Mask’ At COP26
News

Boris Johnson Branded A ‘Disgrace’ After Being Spotted ‘Asleep With No Mask’ At COP26

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Brian Laundrie, Florida, Gabby Petito, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Sarasota Herald Tribune

  1. Sarasota Herald Tribune

    North Port police chief defends agency performance in Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie case

 