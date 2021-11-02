Brian Laundrie ‘Probably’ Died By Suicide, Florida Sheriff Says
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has stated that Brian Laundrie ‘probably’ died by suicide.
Laundrie’s skeletonised remains were discovered on October 20 in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is connected to the Carlton Reserve, alongside his notebook and backpack.
The area had previously been covered with four feet of water but had dried out after weather conditions cleared up, leading to the discovery. Laundrie, who was first reported missing on September 14, was identified using his dental records.
Speaking during a panel held at the South County Tiger Bay Club on Friday, October 29, alongside North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, Hoffman stated that Laundrie ‘went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was’.
Police have previously been criticised for believing Laundrie had returned home from the Carlton Reserve, when in fact the surveillance team had confused Laundrie for his mother, Roberta Laundrie.
In response to this, as per the Sarasota Herald Tribune, Garrison emphasised that it was important to admit that there had been a mistake:
As a leader, what do I do? Do I not tell the public what’s going on, do we conceal it, cover it up?
No, people want open, transparency and honesty from their law enforcement officials. Yes, we made a mistake it was human error but I still stand behind my team.
At the time of writing, Laundrie’s cause of death has not been released. However, it’s understood that his remains have now been sent to a forensic anthropologist for tests, as stated by family attorney Steven Bertolino.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123
