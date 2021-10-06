Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Change Timeline’ Of When He Disappeared

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/Moab City Police

Brian Laundrie’s parents have reportedly adjusted the timeline of when he disappeared amid the search for Gabby Petito.

Laundrie, 23, was said to have been last seen on September 14, three days after Petito, 22, was reported missing by her family.

Advert 10

The engaged couple had been on a cross-country trip before she vanished, from which Laundrie returned home alone. Petito was found dead in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park a few days later.

Brain Laundrie/Instagram

Chris and Roberta Laundrie reported their son missing on September 17, three days after he left without his phone or wallet.

Speaking to NBC affiliate WFLA, their attorney Steve Bertolino said, ‘The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13.’

Advert 10

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner. A federal warrant has since been issued for Laudrie’s arrest, under charges for ‘use of unauthorised devices’, after he allegedly used a credit card that didn’t belong to him.

One week after getting a warrant for his arrest, the FBI reportedly visited Laundrie’s family home. While there was speculation over the cause of their visit, Bertolino said, ‘The FBI is at the Laundrie home today to collect some personal items belonging to Brian that will assist the canines in their search for Brian. There is nothing more to this.’

The Petito family’s lawyer, Richard B. Stafford, called out the Laundries for not helping with the efforts to find her. ‘They sure [are] not going to help us find Brian. For Brian: We’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency,’ he said at a press conference.

Advert 10