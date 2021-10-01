unilad
Brian Laundrie’s Family Changed Camping Reservations Before He Returned Home Alone, Documents Show

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 09:59
Newly-obtained documents have revealed Brian Laundrie’s family changed their camping reservations before he returned home without Gabby Petito.

A manhunt is currently underway to track down Laundrie, who had been travelling with Petito prior to her disappearance and death.

One day before Laundrie returned home on September 1, his mother, Roberta, cancelled reservations she had made on August 24 for two people at Soto Park Campground in Saint Petersberg, Florida between September 1 and September 3.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

Three days later, on September 3, Roberts made a new reservation at the same campground, though this time for three people over the weekend of September 6-8, according to the documents obtained by Fox News.

The Laundries are recorded as having checked into the campground on September 6 and checked out on September 8, the documents say.

The family are believed to have travelled in their Dodge pickup truck, with Thomas Rutherford, who was at the campground with his wife that same weekend, saying he can ‘vaguely remember’ seeing the vehicle. Rutherford said he noted the truck with a camper attached because he never sees campers like theirs anymore.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 17 after last seeing him three days earlier on September 14.

Police tape around Brian Laundrie's home (Alamy)Alamy

A source who used to work at Civic Plus, a software company that manages the Fort De Soto campground’s reservation system, speculated to Fox the Laundries knew their son was coming home on August 31 and cancelled their upcoming camping plans accordingly.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, believes the family then made a new reservation including their son at a later date. They have submitted this information to the FBI.

Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, has told local media the family camped out on September 6 and 7 and that ‘they all left the park’.

