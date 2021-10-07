Brian Laundrie’s Father Agrees To Join Search For His Son

Fox News/Moab City Police Department

Brian Laundrie’s dad has joined the manhunt for his son following the death of Gabby Petito.

The FBI and local enforcement have been been trying to reach Laundrie, 23, ever since Petito was first reported missing. On September 17, Chris and Roberta Laundrie reported their son missing, ‘three’ days after he left without his phone or wallet. Petito’s remains were found shortly after. Despite thorough searches, nobody has been able to find him.

Advert 10

A federal warrant is out for his arrest, with Laundrie facing charges for ‘use of unauthorised devices’, believed to be connected to recent allegations over stealing Petito’s credit card.

The Petito family’s lawyer Richard B. Stafford earlier hit out at the Laundries for their lack of cooperation with the case. ‘The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They sure [are] not going to help us find Brian,’ he said at a press conference.

During an appearance on Dr. Phil, Joseph Petito also criticised Laundrie’s parents. ‘We couldn’t find Gabby. We did anything to find Gabby. What did they do to find Brian? I haven’t seen them on any TV shows [saying] ‘Find Brian.’ Why do you think that is?,’ he said. ‘Anyone who lived in that house is a coward.’

Advert 10

Now, Laundrie’s father has joined the search. ‘Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,’ the family’s attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox News.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

‘Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be.’

Bertolino also said North Port police ‘had to postpone’ his participation in the search, while the force’s chief spokesperson Josh Taylor said this isn’t the case. ‘Chris and Roberta are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist,’ their lawyer added.

Advert 10