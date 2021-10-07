unilad
Brian Laundrie’s Father Arrives To Join Search For His Son

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 07 Oct 2021 18:32
Brian Laundrie's Father Arrives To Join Search For His SonNomadic Statik/YouTube/@BrianEntin/Twitter

Brian Laundrie’s father Christopher has arrived at Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park after agreeing to join the search for his son. 

When Gabby Petito was first reported missing on September 11, after her family hadn’t heard from her for 13 days, the FBI and local enforcement immediately tried to reach her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

However, on September 17, the 23-year-old was reported missing by his parents Roberta and Chris, after he left the house ‘three’ days prior without his phone or his wallet. Petito’s body was found shortly after Laundrie’s own vanishing.

Today, Thursday, October 7, Brian’s father reportedly arrived to help try and find his son.

Brian Laundrie speaking to police following domestic violence call (Moab Police Department)Moab Police Department

Following recent allegations from the Petito family’s lawyer that he stole Gabby’s credit card in order to get home to Florida, Laundrie is facing charges for ‘use of unauthorised devices’. There is also a warrant out for his arrest.

Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, has also spoken out about his disgust at the Laundrie family’s failure to search for Gabby or aid the case, branding them ‘cowards‘. He accused the family of protecting their son, who he believes is alive and in hiding.

Brian’s sister, Cassie, has even admitted that she ‘didn’t know‘ if her parents were involved in her brother’s disappearance.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

However, his father, Christopher Laundrie, has reportedly now entered the search to find his son, having been seen entering the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, Fox News reports.

Christopher arrived alone, in his Dodge Ram pickup truck, where he was checked through the gate by North Port Police and law enforcement personnel.

The campsite is located next door to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, which is an area that was searched after law enforcement were first alerted to Brian’s disappearance.

Christopher’s active involvement in the search follows an announcement made on Wednesday by the Laundrie family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, that he would begin to assist authorities.

Bertolino told Fox News:

Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today. Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be.

The search for Brian subsequently continues, with ‘at least a dozen‘ recent sightings of the 23-year-old in one area and a 911 call being released from a hiker claiming to have ‘met Brian Laundrie‘.

