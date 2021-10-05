Brian Laundrie’s Sister Speaks Out On Brother’s Disappearance

@nikthehat/Twitter/bizarredesign/Instagram

Since her brother disappeared soon after returning from his cross-country trip with Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie’s sister has now spoken out about what has happened.

Laundrie was last seen on September 14, and was reported missing three days later by his family. He had recently returned from a cross-country road trip with his fiancé, 22-year-old Petito, who was found dead on September 19, in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park, after she was last seen on August 24.

Since her brother’s disappearance, Laundrie’s sister Cassie has spoken out about where she thinks he is and if their parents aided his disappearance.

According to TMZ, a group of protestors confronted Cassie at her home in Florida yesterday, October 4. One of the protestors recorded her response to their questions, with Cassie telling them she and her family had ‘fully cooperated with the police, since September 11 when they called’.

She goes on to say she ‘did not say that [she] saw her brother’ but that she ‘hadn’t been able to speak to him, in reference to the time when [she] was called by the police’. ‘Since that point, I haven’t been able to speak to my brother,’ she said.

When questioned whether Brian was with her on September 1, when he first returned from his trip, Cassie said, ‘Yes, he came to this house, with my parents in their mustang, not the van. I did not know that he took that van back. I found out the next day with everybody else.’

She said:

We are just as upset, frustrated and heartbroken as everybody else. And I am losing my parents and my brother and my children’s aunt and my future sister-in-law on top of this and you’re not helping.

The person filming the footage questioned why Cassie was losing her parents, to which she responded that they weren’t ‘talking’ to her either. But when asked if she thought her parents were involved in Brian’s disappearance, her ‘honest’ answer what that she ‘didn’t know’.

While the search for Laundrie continues, newly-obtained documents have revealed the Laundrie family changed their camping reservations prior to the 23-year-old returning home without Petito.

A witness has also since come forward claiming that he spoke with Laundrie on Saturday, October 2, while on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail, in North Carolina.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

