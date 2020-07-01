Bride Nurse Captured Caring For Car Crash Victim In Her Wedding Dress Calvin Taylor/Facebook

A nurse who witnessed a car crash on the drive home from her wedding immediately got out of her car and helped the victim, despite the fact she was still wearing her wedding dress.

Advert

Rachel Taylor, 22, and her new husband, 23-year-old Calvin, were driving home from their big day on June 21 when they witnessed a car run into two other vehicles that had already crashed.

The couple quickly realised that a woman had been standing between the cars when the third vehicle crashed into them in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Rachel immediately leapt into action.

Guy Gets Custom Wedding Ring Made To Look Like Wife's Vagina Pexels

The injured woman, named as Tamara Peterson, was at the scene because her son was in one of the first cars that had crashed. Still in her wedding dress, Rachel ran over to the woman and helped others carry her to the side of the road where she held her, keeping her calm until the emergency services arrived.

Advert

The 22-year-old was able to keep the injured woman calm while reassuring her she would be okay, thanks to some techniques she had learned in nursing school at Bethel University, where she had worked with women in labour.

‘I saw a couple of people dragging a woman over to the side of the road,’ Rachel told Pioneer Press. ‘I could see a gash in her right leg. I think I saw her bone in it. I just talked to her. I said, “You’re so strong. You’re so brave. I’m so proud of you”.’

bride helps car crash victim Calvin Taylor/Facebook

When the paramedics arrived, Rachel explained to Tamara what was happening, translating their medical shorthand and reassuring her she would be okay.

‘She was awesome and helped save my life by keeping me focused and calm,’ Tamara said. ‘She certainly is a gifted angel and chose the right career path.’

Rachel’s husband Calvin agrees, with the 23-year-old taking a picture of her and posting it on Facebook, calling her ‘My rockstar of a bride’. He added: ‘She held her for at least 15 minutes until the EMTs got her on a stretcher.’

Tamara was then put into the ambulance, with Rachel left standing at the side of the road ‘feeling frazzled’ at how her wedding day had turned out.

Advert

Tamara, whose daughter has since set up a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery and medical expenses, is now at home recovering, but has said her healing will take some time.

She hopes to meet the Taylor’s again some day and possibly become ‘forever friends’. Our thoughts are with Tamara as she sets out on her recovery journey.