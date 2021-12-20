Britain Could See A ‘White Christmas’ As Met Office Predicts ‘Cold And Bright’ Day
Brits in some parts of the country may be seeing a white Christmas this year, with the Met Office forecasting ‘cold and bright’ weather conditions ahead of a freezing ‘snowbomb’.
The Met Office has predicted that some northern parts of the UK could well experience snowfall on the day itself, with ‘unsettled weather’ in the run-up to December 25 predicted to give way to cold, clear conditions.
Some experts have predicted that a ‘snowbomb’ will then strike some areas in the week leading up to New Year’s Eve, brought over by the impending Storm Carrie.
Those living south of Wales are expected to see milder temperatures, cloud and rain, while those based north from there may have colder and brighter weather.
As reported by the Mirror, Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said:
We could see some snow showers over the hills in northern parts of the UK – it’s probably the most likely place to see any snow.
You couldn’t rule out some sleety snow further south than that, but there’s a really big question mark on it.
This comes after bookmaker Coral slashed the odds for a White Christmas across all major UK cities, with Edinburgh being the most likely. Newcastle is said to be just behind.
According to predictions from WXCharts, snow could fall in Scotland as early on as midnight on Christmas Eve right into the big day itself. However, for everyone else, it’s thought the majority of snow will fall two days after Christmas Day.
