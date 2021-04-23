unilad
Advert

Britain Is ‘No Longer In A Pandemic’, Study Shows

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Apr 2021 08:49
Britain Is ‘No Longer In A Pandemic’, Study ShowsPA

Experts have said Britain has moved out of a pandemic situation as the coronavirus vaccine rollout has cut infection rates by 90%. 

Based on data gathered by the national COVID Infection Survey, which is run by the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics (ONS), experts found the ongoing vaccine administration program is successfully cutting down both symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

Advert

The virus has dropped to being the third biggest killer in England for the first time in six months as the vaccine helps slow infection rates.

Masud Ahmad receiving covid vaccinationPA Images

Following a real-world study of the impact of vaccinations on the general population, researchers found that administering just one dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals has led to a two-thirds drop in coronavirus cases. The first dose is also said to be 74% effective against symptomatic infection.

In cases where individuals have received two doses of Pfizer, there has been a 90% drop in symptomatic cases and a 70% drop in cases overall.

Advert

Discussing the results, leader of the study professor Tim Spector said: ‘Rates are down 28% again this week and hopefully we’ll drop below the milestone of 1,000 cases in the next few days towards our record low last year in August. The ONS survey is also now showing downward trends.’

Man wearing face mask on busPA Images

Thanks to the success of the scheme, Sarah Walker, professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at Oxford and chief investigator on the survey, expressed her belief that Britain had ‘moved from a pandemic to an endemic situation,’ the Mirror reports.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she added that she was ‘cautiously optimistic’ that the vaccination programme could keep coronavirus under control.

Advert

Walker commented: ‘Without vaccines, I don’t think getting close to zero is really feasible in the situation now in the UK where we’re effectively endemic, we’ve moved from a pandemic to an endemic situation. Long-term lockdown isn’t a viable solution so vaccines are clearly going to be the only way that we are going to have a chance to control this.’

Coronavirus vaccinePA Images

A pandemic, according to the World Health Organization, is ‘the worldwide spread of a new disease.’ Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control describes an endemic as ‘the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area.’

Though the vaccine rollout has shown positive impacts so far, Walker noted that the virus has been good at ‘throwing us curveballs’, which could hinder efforts to prevent the spread.

Advert

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave
News

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen
News

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen

George Clooney Says If Derek Chauvin Is So ‘Confident’ He Should Let Someone Kneel On His Neck
Film and TV

George Clooney Says If Derek Chauvin Is So ‘Confident’ He Should Let Someone Kneel On His Neck

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman ‘And Mom’
Celebrity

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman ‘And Mom’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, Pandemic, Vaccination

Credits

The Mirror and 2 others

  1. The Mirror

    Britain ‘no longer in a pandemic’ thanks to vaccines cutting Covid by 90%, experts say

  2. World Health Organization

    What is a pandemic?

  3. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

    Lesson 1: Introduction to Epidemiology

 