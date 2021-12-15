unilad
Britain Set To Be Hotter Than Madrid Today As Weather Takes Unexpected Turn

by : Julia Banim on : 15 Dec 2021 09:26
Britain is today set to be hotter than Madrid, with the weather having taken an unexpected turn.

After battling through pouring rain and chilly winds over the dismal weekend, Britain will today experience unseasonably balmy highs of 13C in London.

In comparison, Madrid won’t get any warmer than 12C this afternoon, meaning Brits will be enjoying warmer weather than those living in the Spanish capital.

As reported by The Sun, a Met Office forecaster said, ‘Feeling very mild for the time of year with temperatures above average in the south today.’

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said:

It will be very mild to start on Monday morning and will continue that way throughout the day. A weather front will continue to affect parts of Wales and central England, with the rain perhaps turning more persistent.

Northern parts of England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, a good deal of sunshine throughout the day, with some showers continuing to affect north western Scotland. Very mild in the south east still, once again with temperatures around 12C or 13C.

The temperature will be a little cooler further north, with highs of 7C in Harrogate and 8C in Manchester. Furthermore, temperatures won’t rise above 7C in the cities of Glasgow and Belfast.

These mild conditions will make a dry day in many parts of the UK, with those in the south even set for some sunshine. However, it’s expected that those in northern England and Wales will experience rain, fog and wind, which will gain pace as the day turns to night.

Julia Banim

Topics: News, Britain, London, Madrid, Met Office, Now, weather

