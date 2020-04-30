Britain’s First Transgender Parents Say Baby Girl Is ‘A Dream Come True’

I’ve wanted to be a father since I was probably early 20s. I knew that I wanted to be a parent, I’ve always looked after kids. I’ve looked after other people’s kids, I’ve worked with children for about 15-20 years of my life, and I just always knew that I wanted to be a dad and I never thought that it was possible, and obviously you know, I kind of allowed for that.

Even if I’d be the single dad, I had genetic material taken and frozen so that one day I could do it despite, you know against the odds. And then I was very, very fortunate to meet my beautiful wife.