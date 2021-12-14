Britain’s Got Talent Star David Watson, Who Auditioned 12 Times, Dies Aged 62

ITV

David Watson, who auditioned for ITV reality show Britain’s Got Talent a record 12 times, has died.

Watson first took to the stage for a shot at performing at the Royal Variety in 2008.

He later became known for his act as a magician.

However, on Thursday, December 9, the 62-year-old was reportedly found after having passed away at his home in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Members of the retired NHS worker’s family are said to have contacted police after they failed to hear back from Watson after they tried to get in touch with him, according to The Sun.

A source said:

His family couldn’t get hold of him for a few days. He wasn’t picking up and his WhatsApp messages were all still unread.

The police later broke into his semi-detached home to check on him, where they reportedly found he had passed away.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has since posted a tribute to the late performer on her Instagram story.

She wrote:

So sad to hear that @davidjwatsonbgt has passed away. He was always up for a good laugh and such a good sport on @bgt. We will miss him.

The caption was accompanied by a photograph of Watson in matching Union Jack attire.

@noholdenback/ Instagram

Watson first appeared on the show as an impressionist in 2008, before returning two years later as a dancing magician.

He then auditioned for the variety show every year until last year, when he finished on his ‘best audition yet’, MailOnline reports.

The performer previously revealed to Manchester Evening News his first audition was actually ‘back in 2007’ but that he ‘never got through’.

However, Watson said he just ‘love[d] being on the show’ and felt ‘pretty honoured about it’.

UNILAD has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment