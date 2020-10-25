BBC

Britain’s oldest person, Joan Hocquard, has died at the age of 112.

Joan, who drove ambulances in London during World War II, died at a care home in Poole, Dorset, yesterday, October 24.

Advert

Following her service in the war, Joan moved to the south coast with her husband, Gilbert, who passed away in 1981.

Britain's Oldest Person Dies At Home Aged 112 BBC

Several years later, Joan met Kenneth Bedford at the Bournemouth Gramophone Society, and they lived together in Poole ever since.

Joan’s nephew, Paul Reynolds told the BBC his aunty didn’t believe there was any kind of secret to living a long life, and admitted she ‘enjoyed butter and cream and scoffed at the idea of dieting.’

Advert

Back in August, Paul revealed Joan had ‘refused a card from the Queen’ on her 100th birthday, ‘because she did not want people to know how old she was.’

Britain's Oldest Person Dies At Home Aged 112 BBC

He told the Bournemouth Echo: ‘She has always had an independent spirit and it was typical of her that on her 100th birthday she refused a card from the Queen because she did not want people to know how old she was.’

Joan was born on March 29, 1908, and spent much of her early life living in Kenya, where her dad was a British colonial officer. She later went to boarding school in Sussex, before going on to work as a chef at a hotel in Geneva.

Advert

Rest in peace, Joan Hocquard.