British Guy Spends £149,000 On Surgery To Look Like His K-Pop Idol
A British K-pop star who splurged £149,000 on plastic surgery to resemble his idol has revealed that online trolls and bullies are to blame for his extreme transformation.
London-based Oli London, 30 – dubbed the UK’s first K-Pop star – has undergone a total of 15 cosmetic surgery procedures in a bid to emulate Korean popstar Jimin from the boyband BTS.
In the pursuit of Jimin’s ‘perfection’, Oli has so far had five rhinoplasties, chin bone contouring, mandible angle reduction, cheekbone reduction, gynecomastia, liposuction, areola correction, blepharoplasty and an eyebrow lift.
Having now spent seven years trying to achieve Jimin’s look, Oli has also undergone vampire facials and skin whitening injections, and also tops up his filler and Botox every three weeks.
Now Oli has opened up about his struggles with anorexia, and has spoken out about the cruel insults about his weight from school bullies that have stayed with him into adulthood.
Having thankfully grown in confidence over the course of the past few years, Oli is now at a healthy weight and is working on what makes him happy.
Oli said:
The last few years I have had a much healthier body weight, although I still struggle a lot with body image when I look in the mirror. I feel much more confident and happier with myself. I have learnt to be less hard on myself and instead focus on things that make me happy.
Sadly, despite feeling more comfortable with himself, Oli has still had to contend with nasty remarks from trolls, reportedly receiving ‘thousands’ of hurtful comments every single day.
Oli explained:
It’s something unfortunately I have grown accustomed to. One of my music videos has almost 42,000 negative and hateful comments and over 135,000 dislikes from people that troll me because I’m different.
Even if I tweet, sometimes it can get 6,000 hate comments. It impacts me a lot. It’s very hard to wake up everyday and see all this negativity. But I’m very strong and thick skinned and I don’t let any of these comments stop me from achieving my goals and dreams.
I find the strength to keep going and following my dreams through making my K-pop music and being creative with making music videos.
Going forward, Oli intends to get further liposuction on his hips and stomach and also has plans for a face lift, eyebrow lift, permanent lip implants and eyelid removal surgery.
Oli feels he is able to ‘find strength’ by listening to BTS, remarking:
Their music is so positive and uplifting and each song contains a special message that leaves me with a smile.
He is now working to uplift others in turn, and has dedicated much of the past year to raising awareness about the devastating impact that trolling and bullying can have for young people.
Oli said:
There are hardly any solutions to the problem right now. Social media giants don’t do nearly enough to tackle the issue – Twitter and YouTube being the main culprits – as they allow a cesspit of hate and negativity to manifest on their platforms that target young people.
There are no repercussions for a troll if a young person self-harms or takes their own life. They get away with everything. I want to encourage more kindness in the world and compassion.
Oli has shared his emotional story in the hopes that he can encourage online trolls to be kind, remembering the real world impact their words can have.
If you’ve been affected by bullying and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am–9pm Monday to Friday and 10am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the BEAT helpline on 0808 801 0677, or talk to an advisor via the talk secure instant messaging service here.
Topics: News, BTS, cosmetic surgery, Jimin, K-pop, Now, Oli London