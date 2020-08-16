British Guy Spends £149,000 On Surgery To Look Like His K-Pop Idol

It’s something unfortunately I have grown accustomed to. One of my music videos has almost 42,000 negative and hateful comments and over 135,000 dislikes from people that troll me because I’m different.

Even if I tweet, sometimes it can get 6,000 hate comments. It impacts me a lot. It’s very hard to wake up everyday and see all this negativity. But I’m very strong and thick skinned and I don’t let any of these comments stop me from achieving my goals and dreams.

I find the strength to keep going and following my dreams through making my K-pop music and being creative with making music videos.