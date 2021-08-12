British Olympic Medallist CJ Ujah Suspended For Suspected Doping Violation

PA Images

Olympic silver medallist CJ Ujah has been handed a provisional suspension for an alleged breach of anti-doping rules.

The Team GB sprinter competed with Richard Kilty, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake in the 4x100m relay at the Olympics on August 6, coming second to Italy in the event.

The sample which has led to his suspension was reportedly collected after the event, with the results being reported at a laboratory two days later.

Ujah is said to have tested positive for two banned substances known as SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators), namely S23, which aids muscle building, and Ostarine, an anabolic agent.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency website describes Ostarine as having ‘a similar effect to testosterone’, reading: ‘Dietary supplements containing Ostarine typically claim to promote muscle building. Unscrupulous manufacturers may market such products as ‘legal steroids’ or ‘steroid alternatives’.

Ujah’s suspension means the Team GB athletes who took part in the relay are now at risk of losing their medals, The Independent reports. If the ban is upheld, the result of the race could be changed to Canada coming in second place and China receiving bronze medals with third place.

PA Images

The World Athletic Anti-Doping rules, cited by Sky News, state that when an athlete who competed as a member of a relay team has violated anti-doping rules, the team shall be ‘automatically disqualified from the event in question, with all resulting consequences for the relay team, including the forfeiture of all titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money.’

Ujah now has the right to request the analysis of his B-sample. His suspension comes pending an investigation by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

