British Racing Legend Sir Stirling Moss Dies After Long Illness

British racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed away at the age of 90 following a long illness.

Sir Stirling, a four-time Formula 1 runner-up, died in the early hours of this morning, April 12.

With 212 wins from 529 races, Sir Stirling had been called ‘the greatest driver to never win the world championship’.

He is survived by his third wife, Susie.