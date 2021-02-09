Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Breaks Silence After Documentary Details Her Dad’s 12-Year Conservatorship

According to reports, he had found out Britney was skipping doses of her mental health medication. When she refused to start taking it again, her father reportedly said, ‘Either you take this medication or the show’s off, and I’m pulling my support and you can’t do it.’

In October 2020, Britney was granted permission to expand her legal team, but a month later she lost another appeal to have her father removed as her conservator.

Later that year, Jamie defended himself against accusations surrounding the conservatorship, telling CNN, ‘I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.’

