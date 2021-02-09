Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Breaks Silence After Documentary Details Her Dad’s 12-Year Conservatorship
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has said he will ‘continue to support her following her dreams’ after Framing Britney Spears aired this weekend.
The new documentary by The New York Times explores Spears’ conservatorship, the #FreeBritney movement on social media, and her court battle with her father over the control of her estate.
In November, her attorney told a court that Britney is afraid of her father, adding, ‘She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.’
In an interview with People, Asghari said, ‘I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.
‘I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together,’ he added.
After the documentary aired, fans and artists alike rallied behind the singer and sent messages of support.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams wrote in a tweet, ‘No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.’
As it stands, Britney is unable to make major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears, who is currently her sole conservator.
Things took a turn in 2019 when the singer pulled out of her Domination tour and checked into a wellness facility. Although it was claimed that she had done so because her father was ill, an anonymous source said Jamie had forced her to pull out.
According to reports, he had found out Britney was skipping doses of her mental health medication. When she refused to start taking it again, her father reportedly said, ‘Either you take this medication or the show’s off, and I’m pulling my support and you can’t do it.’
In October 2020, Britney was granted permission to expand her legal team, but a month later she lost another appeal to have her father removed as her conservator.
Later that year, Jamie defended himself against accusations surrounding the conservatorship, telling CNN, ‘I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.’
