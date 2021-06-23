Britney Spears Breaks Silence About Conservatorship During Shocking Court Hearing
Britney Spears has finally shared her thoughts and feelings about her highly publicized conservatorship, saying that she is ‘depressed’ and her management team ‘should be in jail.’
For a long time now, Britney Spears has endured an ongoing legal battle with her father to regain control of her estate. After years of staying relatively silent on the issue, the singer has finally spoken out in court.
As it stands, Jamie Spears has conservatorship over Britney. Jamie, who is Britney’s father, became her conservator in 2007 after she had a public breakdown.The breakdown in question resulted in her being hospitalised for her mental health. Britney’s father has had sole control over most of her financial and career affairs ever since.
As conservator, Jamie Spears has a ‘protector’ role over Britney, where he has control over the majority of her life.
Fans of the singer have been very vocal about their concern for her. The #FreeBritney movement, which ultimately aims to free Spears from the control of her father, has garnered widespread attention online.
Last year, Britney appealed to have Jamie removed as conservator. While she agreed that the conservatorship had ‘rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin’ the singer no longer wanted her father Jamie as conservator.
Today, Wednesday 23rd June, Britney finally gave a personal statement about how ‘unhappy’ she is about the conservatorship.
As quoted by The Independent, Spears said: ‘I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed.’
‘My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail.’
‘The last time I spoke to you [the judge] … made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes.’
Speaking about why she hadn’t opened up to the public in the past, she said, ‘I honestly don’t think anyone would believe me.’
‘I thought people would make fun of me. I’m just want my life back. It’s enough.’
‘All I would honestly like to sue my family [and] share my story with the world.’
This is a developing story.
Topics: Celebrity, #FreeBritney, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, Jamie Spears