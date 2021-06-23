Britney Spears Breaks Silence About Conservatorship During Shocking Court Hearing

As it stands, Jamie Spears has conservatorship over Britney. Jamie, who is Britney’s father, became her conservator in 2007 after she had a public breakdown.The breakdown in question resulted in her being hospitalised for her mental health. Britney’s father has had sole control over most of her financial and career affairs ever since.

PA Images

As conservator, Jamie Spears has a ‘protector’ role over Britney, where he has control over the majority of her life.

Fans of the singer have been very vocal about their concern for her. The #FreeBritney movement, which ultimately aims to free Spears from the control of her father, has garnered widespread attention online.

Last year, Britney appealed to have Jamie removed as conservator. While she agreed that the conservatorship had ‘rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin’ the singer no longer wanted her father Jamie as conservator.

PA Images