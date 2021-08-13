Britney Spears Celebrates Conservatorship Freedom Despite Broken Foot

@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has been dancing after the biggest victory in her conservatorship battle to date – despite having a broken foot.

Last night, August 12, news emerged that the popstar’s father Jamie Spears has finally agreed to step down from his role ‘when the time is right’. Jodi Montgomery is approved in her position as conservator through October 8.

It comes off the back of years of campaigning from #FreeBritney supporters, with pressure mounting in recent months after Britney’s emotional testimony.

The Toxic singer shared a video to Instagram of her dancing in Maui. ‘You can see the last dance in red top I’m very hesitant when dancing, but letting go is freedom!!!! I’m not sure exactly why I’m being so cautious… it might be my left foot that was broken talking to me!!!! You can tell when I turn but hopefully I will let go thoroughly and follow through soon,’ she wrote.

The post has already been viewed more than 2.7 million times, with thousands of comments of well wishes and support for Britney’s freedom.

Britney has nominated professional fiduciary and certified public accountant Jason Rubin to take over Jamie’s role. ‘We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,’ her attorney Mathew Rosengart said, E! News reports.

Her dad’s decision to step down from the conservatorship wasn’t made lightly, with court filings saying there are ‘in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests’.

‘Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,’ the documents read, as per The Guardian.

‘Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations. Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the court,’ the filings added.