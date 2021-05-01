Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Documents Reportedly Claimed She Had Dementia

PA Images

A new documentary looking into Britney Spears’ conservatorship suggests it could have been claimed she had dementia in order for the conservatorship team to gain control.

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship is set to air in the UK next week and sees journalist Mobeen Azhar delve in to the legalities that prompted the ‘Free Britney’ movement.

Spears, who is now 39, entered into a conservatorship in 2008 after she divorced husband Kevin Federline and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The move meant that her father, Jamie, had the right to manage her finances, though fans are fighting for the singer to regain control of her life.

In the documentary, Azhar addresses claims that Spears could have been placed under conservatorship because she suffers from dementia. While he admitted that he initially believed the reports were a ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘a bit out there’, he revealed documents that appear to support the claims.

He told The Mirror: ‘There are a couple of fan sites who said they have got hold of paperwork surrounding the conservatorship. I’ve got no way of knowing if these are legit but this looks like it’s linked to the conservatorship.’

Describing the alleged court documents, Azhar explained you ‘have to tick a box justifying the reason’ for the conservatorship, and that the one ticked on Spears’ form says: ‘The order is related to dementia placement or treatment as specified’.

PA Images

The journalist has expressed his belief that it is ‘unlikely’ Spears has the condition, as under-65s account for less than 5% of dementia cases in the US, saying: ‘Britney might have dementia. I’m not a doctor but if that’s the case, the world isn’t aware of that.’

With that in mind, he continued: ‘The other option is more sinister. That’s the idea that she doesn’t have dementia but the conservatorship team wanted to push [it] through. If that’s the case, then that’s terrifying.’

Spears is set to speak about the conservatorship in court for the first time in June.

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship is on BBC iPlayer now and on BBC Two on Wednesday, May 5, at 9.00pm.