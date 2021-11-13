Britney Spears Conservatorship: Everything She’s Free To Do Now

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears has had a whole new world opened up to her after finally being freed from her conservatorship after 13 years.

Yesterday, November 12, LA County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled for the controversial arrangement to be terminated.

The conservatorship first started in 2008, when Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was appointed as her conservator. He had control over all of the Toxic singer’s personal and financial affairs, which left Britney unable to make any of her own decisions.

Following a powerful #FreeBritney movement, Britney was finally allowed to address the court herself on June 23, 2021. The singer is now free and able to do all manner of things that she has not been able to do for a whole 13 years: from having another child, to controlling her own health and finances, Britney is finally free.

Speaking of the restrictions she had faced for more than 13 years, Britney compared her conservatorship to ‘sex trafficking’,the Daily Mail reports.

She said:

In California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport card — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.

In the hearing in which she was allowed to finally speak her truth, Britney said that as part of the rules of her conservatorship, she had even been forced to use birth control.

However, now that she is free, Britney, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, hopes to have a third child.

Britney told the court how she wants to be ‘able to get married and have a baby’, which she previously hadn’t been allowed, through being made to have an IUD implant.

She spoke of how she had ‘wanted to take the IUD out’ but that her ‘so-called team’ wouldn’t let her go to the doctors.

Britney and Asghari first met in 2016 and announced their engagement in September.

Since being freed from her conservatorship, Britney also hopes that she will be able to see her two sons more.

Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, currently has full custody of the pair’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and the star was previously only allowed to see them under the arrangements of her conservators.

However, now that she is free from such constraints, Britney will be able to plan such visits herself.

Moreover, Britney will also now be able to choose who she sees, when and where, all on her own. On June 23, her father claimed that he had been protecting her from people who may have wanted to take advantage of the star, such as ex-boyfriends, however Britney said that she had even been prevented from seeing friends.

‘I’m not able to see my friends that live eight minutes away from me, which I find extremely strange. I’d like for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car,’ she said.

Britney is also now allowed to drive her own car, which the conservatorship previously prohibited. In July, she posted on Instagram, speaking out about how driving alone was a ‘different ballgame’, offering her even more freedom.

Britney can now choose to live wherever she pleases, and hopes to make a fresh start with fiancé Asghari.

She can now manage her own healthcare and medication, after she told the courts how she had previously been forced to go on strong medication that she hadn’t been happy with.

Britney’s money will also be handed back to her, so she has full control of her own finances. If she needs legal representation, she can also now appoint whoever she wants.

Furthermore, the singer can decide if and when she wants to return to the stage. She spoke out about being ‘forced’ to do a tour in 2018, and has hinted that she may not ever return to performing in the future, noting how she needs a break.