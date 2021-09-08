Britney Spears’ Dad Asks Court To End Conservatorship

PA Images

Britney Spears’ father has filed a petition to officially end the controversial conservatorship that has controlled the popstar’s life since 2008.

Jamie Spears agreed to step down as conservator in August, coming amid constant furore from #FreeBritney campaigners. ‘He does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,’ earlier court documents read.

The Toxic artist has spoken out about the arrangement, saying how it’s allegedly ‘abusive’ and prohibited her from marrying or having children, and called for it to end immediately. Her emotional testimony appears to have fast-tracked the case.

‘Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,’ her dad’s filing reads, BBC News reports.

‘Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,’ it adds, noting how she wants to ‘live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding’.

‘As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,’ it notes.

The singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart described the development as ‘vindication… this filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears – a massive one – as well as vindication for Ms. Spears,’ as per CNN.

‘It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath,’ he added, saying his client will ‘continue to explore all options’.

