Britney Spears’ Dad Hits Back At Allegations He’s Taken Away Daughter’s Freedom

PA Images

Britney Spears’ father has hit back at the star’s claims she has no freedom to marry or have a baby under her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old recently spoke about her case for the first time in open court, marking a significant point in her legal battle to take back control of her estate from Jamie Spears, a corporate fiduciary known as Bessemer Trust and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator.

In her emotional testimony, Spears spoke about not just wanting her own agency back, but deserving it. She also condemned her ‘abusive’ conservatorship, describing how she’s not allowed to marry or have children, essentially preventing her from having her own life.

As reported by TMZ, Jamie has since filed legal documents claiming he’s not had any involvement in his daughter’s personal decisions for nearly two years, having not spoken to her because he’s been ‘cut off from communicating with her’, instead blaming Montgomery.

‘Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters,’ the documents read. He also claims Spears’ lawyer Sam Ingham is responsible for pushing to take away her control of medical decisions and other personal matters.

‘I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,’ Spears said at the recent hearing.

‘I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,’ she added.

Her dad has taken issue with these claims, wishing for them to be investigated. ‘Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing,’ the filings read.

‘Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course… it is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony,’ they add.