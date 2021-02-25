Britney Spears’ Dad Is Not The Villain, Lawyer Says

PA/ABC

The lawyer for Jamie Spears, the father of singer Britney Spears, has spoken out on behalf of her client on Good Morning America, claiming that he saved his daughter’s life and that he’s not the villain.

Vivian Thoreen, who was featured in the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears, fielded questions about the #FreeBritney campaign, a movement that seeks to free Britney from her legal conservatorship.

Thoreen told Good Morning America, ‘I understand that every story wants to have a villain, but people have it so wrong here.’

She added:

This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life.

During the interview, Thoreen insisted that in the past year, Britney has never directly asked Jamie to step down, despite having made this request in court documents.

In court documents, Jamie’s attorneys argued that when he first stepped in as conservator in 2008, Britney’s worth had been valued at $2.8 million.

His legal team have claimed that Jamie worked with Britney through the conservatorship to restore her finances to nearly $60 million by 2019. Thoreen has claimed that this was because Britney’s money had been ‘mismanaged’ in the past.

Thoreen is a lawyer and partner at LA-based law firm Holland & Knight, where she works as a litigator and trial attorney specialising in estate, conservatorship and guardianship matters for both families and individuals. Thoreen has reportedly been involved with this case since 2008.

A conservatorship refers to a court-appointed guardianship which is usually used as a short-term measure for those who are unable to make decisions for themselves.

After she suffered a mental health crisis 12 years ago, Britney’s father was given control over her estate, finances and various other aspects of her life.

The 39-year-old singer has since sought to dismiss her father as her conservator in court. As per BBC News, Britney’s lawyers claimed last year that she was ‘afraid of her father’ and that she wouldn’t be resuming her career until his control was removed.

In November, a judge declined to remove Mr Spears as conservator, instead naming financial firm the Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator. One month later, the judge extended Mr Spears’s conservatorship up until September 2021.

Asked why Britney hasn’t publicly spoken out to clear up the drama surrounding her conservatorship, Thoreen replied, ‘You’ll have to ask Britney.’