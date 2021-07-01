Britney Spears Fans Devastated As Judge Denies Conservatorship Suspension Request

@britneyspears/Instagram/PA Images

#FreeBritney supporters have been left outraged after a judge denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed from her ‘abusive’ conservatorship.

The 39-year-old has been fighting a legal battle to end her conservatorship and take back control of her estate, which is currently under the purview of her dad Jamie Spears, a corporate fiduciary known as Bessemer Trust and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator.

Advert 10

Months ago, Spears’ attorney Samuel Ingham III filed documents appealing for her father to be stripped of his sole conservator status, with the star saying she was ‘afraid’ of him and originally refusing to perform again if he continued to control her estate. It has since been denied.

‘The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,’ the recent documents read, as per Variety.

The ruling may come after Spears’ emotional testimony, the first time she’d spoken about her case in open court, but the judge couldn’t make any decisions off the back of it as the singer is yet to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship, the outlet reports.

Advert 10

Judge Brenda Penny still found Spears to be ‘substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence’ in this week’s filings.

The conservatorship originally emerged from concerns over Spears’ mental health back in 2008, with her father given control of her personal and financial matters. The arrangement has slightly evolved over the years, with Jamie still controlling her career and finances, in turn making money, and Montgomery being responsible for her health and personal well-being.

Advert 10

Among the many alarming claims from Spears, she said she’s not allowed to marry or have children under the restrictive conservatorship. ‘I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant… this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,’ she said.

Jamie has since filed legal documents calling for an investigation of Spears’ testimony, noting he was ‘concerned about the management and care of his daughter… Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims’.

However, while her dad tried to pass the blame to Montgomery, Spears’ recent testimony took aim at her father. ‘I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it. The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,’ she told the court.

Advert 10