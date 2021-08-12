Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down From Conservatorship
Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his role in her conservatorship, according to reports.
New legal documents filed Thursday, August 12, state that Jamie Spears has agreed to be removed as the conservator of Britney Spears, according to TMZ.
Many of Britney’s fans have known of her ongoing conservatorship battles for some time, and even launched the #FreeBritney movement in a bid to help the pop icon. Now it seems as though Britney, as well as her adoring fans, have received a major victory in the ongoing case.
The new legal documents filed today reportedly outline how the decision was not made lightly:
‘There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.’
‘Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.’
The legal documents reportedly continue with a heartfelt message:
‘Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.’
Jamie Spears also states that he came into Britney’s life as her conservator and played a critical role in her life when she was ‘in crisis, desperately in need of help’:
‘Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter’s rescue to protect her.’
Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, spoke to TMZ about the decision:
‘We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.’
‘We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.’
Earlier this week Britney made headlines when she said she was not happy with how the media was portraying her and that she was stepping away from social media. She posted a message saying, ‘the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me’, adding, ‘I’m gonna post a little less from now on’.
