Britney Spears Flooded With Support Following Abuse Claims In Conservatorship Hearing

Britneyspears/Instagram/PA Images

#FreeBritney is trending on Twitter after Britney Spears spoke out against her ‘abusive’ conservatorship at a court hearing in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old has been embroiled in litigation to take back control of her estate from her father Jamie Spears, a corporate fiduciary known as Bessemer Trust and a licensed conservator, who have largely controlled her career, finances, medical care and other aspects of her personal life since 2008.

While the movement around her case has been vocal in recent years, this marked the first time Spears spoke about the case in open court, delivering an impassioned testimony that has seen a huge amount of support online.

‘I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated… this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life,’ she said. For years, #FreeBritney supporters have argued there’s no need for a conservatorship when she’s now working and providing for herself. The arrangement was originally set up due to concerns over Spears’ mental health.

‘I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change… I don’t feel like I can live a full life,’ she said, as per The Guardian.

Several celebrities have stood behind the popstar. ‘We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,’ Mariah Carey wrote. ‘Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans,’ Brandy Norwood tweeted.

‘Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today… additionally, f*ck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health,’ Halsey also wrote.

Justin Timberlake, who earlier apologised to Spears and Janet Jackson, also expressed his support on Twitter. ‘After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,’ he wrote.

‘No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,’ he added.