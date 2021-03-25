Britney Spears Is One Step Closer From Taking Conservatorship From Father

PA Images/britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears may be moving a step closer towards taking conservatorship from her father.

The singer has been embroiled in a legal battle with her father for a number of years to regain control of her estate.

Advert 10

As it stands, Britney is unable to make any major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears, who is currently her sole conservator.

PA Images

In a new filing this week, Britney has requested that Jodi Montgomery becomes her new full-time personal conservator. Montgomery temporarily took on the role back in 2019.

Under the position, she is in charge of all personal decisions relating to Britney’s well-being, such as employing caretakers and security guards, prosecuting restraining orders, and communicating with medical staff about potential treatment.

Advert 10

The conservatorship of Britney’s estate and finances is separate, and still remains in her father’s control.

As per the recent court filings, seen by Variety, Britney has asked to bring Montgomery on as her personal conservator permanently, and for Jamie to resign from the position for good.

PA Images

She also ‘expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship’.

Advert 10

As reported by TMZ News, Jamie, who believes Montgomery has done well in the role so far, has no objections to the change.

Last week, a family law attorney who is not involved in the case, David Glass, told Fox News that the move to permanent conservator is a ‘big step up’ for Montgomery.

‘[Montgomery] is the person who is just making personal decisions for medical treatment and whether she needs bodyguards. Does she need to see a therapist? All sorts of everything except money issues for a concerned person,’ Glass said.

PA Images

Advert 10

‘The care person collects information on the conservative’s health and their medical records and what their doctors say and then summarises that information and gives it to the conservatory. So in that sense, it’s a step up for Ms. Montgomery,’ he explained.

He also noted that reserving the right to end the conservatorship could be a step towards freedom for Britney.

‘A lot of the hubbub around this has been, ‘How come [Britney] hasn’t asked to have the conservator removed?’ This might be the first step towards that, at least moving to a personal conservator who she thinks will be more friendly to her, more favourable to her,’ Glass said.

The next court hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 27.

Advert 10